Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $56.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $56.80 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $55.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $236.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $231.95 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $233.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

SBSI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 369,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,426. The firm has a market cap of $881.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

