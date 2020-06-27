Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.56 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $17.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.22 million and the lowest is $15.90 million. Veracyte posted sales of $30.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $99.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $100.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.46 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

VCYT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.06. 858,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

