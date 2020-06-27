Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post $17.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the highest is $19.22 million. Veracyte reported sales of $30.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $99.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $100.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.46 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of VCYT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 858,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.83. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 171.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 129,448 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

