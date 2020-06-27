Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,421,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 505,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,938,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 123,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 65,638 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 454,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

