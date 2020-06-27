Brokerages Expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $830,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $2.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $3.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,652. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.