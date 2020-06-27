Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.40 Million

Analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $431.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Teradata posted sales of $478.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

TDC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 1,129,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,491. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 609.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 91,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teradata by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Teradata by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

