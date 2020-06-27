Brokerages Set Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Target Price at $11.22

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 46.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 671,509 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

