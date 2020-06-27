Brokerages Set Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Target Price at $32.00

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMRC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 195,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 141.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

