Brokerages Set Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target at $27.55

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Communications stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.