Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $15.79

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Green Thumb Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,256. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.