Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $170.33

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after buying an additional 155,809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,551,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,360. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

