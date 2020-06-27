Brokerages Set Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Price Target at €91.33

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.25 ($103.65).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.89. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

