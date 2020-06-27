Brokerages Set Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Target Price at $10.50

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 2,109,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,084. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.23. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 2,733.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synlogic by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Synlogic by 54.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.