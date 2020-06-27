Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

CSIQ opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,720,000 after buying an additional 118,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 865,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 452,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,646,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

