Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Capitala Finance posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

CPTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.88.

CPTA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,327. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.83. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.