Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report sales of $7.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $28.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.52 million, with estimates ranging from $26.68 million to $30.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. 114,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,327. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.83. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

