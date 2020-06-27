Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $33.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

CATY traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 736,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,405. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 224,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

