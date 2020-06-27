Ccore Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $14,191.05 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01768919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00167549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00106482 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

