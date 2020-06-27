CCUniverse Price Up 0.3% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $7,396.78 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.