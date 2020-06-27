CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $4,656.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.04926272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031320 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011899 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

