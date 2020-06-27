Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.11 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.