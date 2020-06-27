Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CVCY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.82. 175,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,653. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

