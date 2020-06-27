Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 57.71 ($0.73).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 50 ($0.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 29 ($0.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 38.70 ($0.49). The company had a trading volume of 25,490,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.17. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.32 ($1.21).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

