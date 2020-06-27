Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 28th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 108.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 371,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

