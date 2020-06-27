Chronologic (DAY) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $114,419.69 and $417.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.01843399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110407 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,234,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,309 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

