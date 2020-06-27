ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 43.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $73.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,152,992,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,111,950,906 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

