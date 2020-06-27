Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

CPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

