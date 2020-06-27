Contrasting Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Equinix (NYSE:EQIX)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Redwood Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -115.46% 5.08% 0.50% Equinix 9.00% 5.80% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Redwood Trust and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Equinix 1 2 16 0 2.79

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.30, indicating a potential upside of 39.85%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $697.05, indicating a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Equinix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $622.00 million 1.23 $169.18 million $1.58 4.21 Equinix $5.56 billion 10.61 $507.45 million $22.81 30.10

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $10.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Redwood Trust pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equinix beats Redwood Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

