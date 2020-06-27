Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $492.92 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $492.92 million and approximately $69.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00028379 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,130.09 or 1.00235337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00093648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

