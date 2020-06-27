Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.01 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Dcoin, Upbit and Huobi Global. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $54.46 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.13 or 0.05029610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031608 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,677,168,950 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bithumb, DDEX, KuCoin, Bittrex, Huobi Global, Upbit, OceanEx, GOPAX, ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Bibox, CoinTiger, Huobi Korea, Indodax, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bithumb Global, DigiFinex and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

