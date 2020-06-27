Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.76 million.
Curo Group stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99.
Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Curo Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
