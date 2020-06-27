Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.76 million.

Curo Group stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

