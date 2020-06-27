Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

