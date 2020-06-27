Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.95.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
