Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Cap of $994,937.92

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $994,937.92 and $26,590.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

