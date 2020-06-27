DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

DBVT stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.59. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 67.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,317,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,598 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,750,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,365 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

