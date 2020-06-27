DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market capitalization of $433,387.52 and $418.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

