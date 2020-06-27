Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €16.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.38 ($19.53).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €14.56 ($16.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.05.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.