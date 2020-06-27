DEX Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $125,630.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.01853471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00169652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00109524 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.