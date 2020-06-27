Digital Insurance Token Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $217,617.63 and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00686369 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004428 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.