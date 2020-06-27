Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0432 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $37.33 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.01842102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,535,721 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

