Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $150.20 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, YoBit, Koineks and CoinFalcon. Dogecoin has a market cap of $288.03 million and $150.20 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00458978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006725 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000421 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,166,084,099 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinEgg, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Tidex, Tux Exchange, BitFlip, Coindeal, BCEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptomate, Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Indodax, Bitsane, ZB.COM, Graviex, Crex24, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Kraken, CoinEx, QBTC, Ovis, FreiExchange, BX Thailand, BTC Trade UA, Bleutrade, Coinbe, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Robinhood, Bits Blockchain, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, C-Patex, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptohub, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Koineks, CoinFalcon and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.