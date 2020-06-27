Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.66. The company had revenue of C$52.75 million for the quarter.

