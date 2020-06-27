Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$52.75 million during the quarter.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.