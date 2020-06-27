Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.64. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

