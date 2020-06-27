Elrond (ERD) Reaches Market Cap of $49.23 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance. Elrond has a market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.01848082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00170703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110196 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,693,844,335 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

