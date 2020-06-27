Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE ENVA opened at $14.34 on Friday. Enova International has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $458.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($1.08). Enova International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

