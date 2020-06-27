EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. EOS has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00025771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ChaoEX, Mercatox and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,553,461 coins and its circulating supply is 933,853,450 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

