Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $1.07. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of ESNT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,613. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Essent Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

