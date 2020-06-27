Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after buying an additional 4,322,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after buying an additional 861,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,993,000 after buying an additional 806,622 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.63. 1,716,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,401. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

