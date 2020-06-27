Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $152,812.26 and $9,057.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00063311 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00208481 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

