Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $5.57 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $647.29 million and approximately $513.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00061709 BTC on exchanges including Coinut, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinExchange. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.02458762 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Coinnest, Coinhub, YoBit, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, Upbit, C2CX, ABCC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Korbit, Exmo, CPDAX, C-CEX, BitForex, Bibox, Koineks, Coinroom, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, LBank, Binance, Liquid, Bit-Z, Coinbase Pro, Cryptopia, EXX, ChaoEX, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, QBTC, BigONE, Bitsane, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, CoinExchange, Kraken, BCEX, Gatehub, Cryptomate, HBUS, RightBTC, Ovis, FCoin, CoinBene, OKCoin International, BtcTrade.im, Coinut, BTC Markets, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Indodax, OKEx, Coinone, Exrates, Bithumb and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

